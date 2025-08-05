Shera Energy standalone net profit rises 27.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.43% to Rs 256.66 crore

Net profit of Shera Energy rose 27.18% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.43% to Rs 256.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 203.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

