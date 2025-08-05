Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.99% to Rs 55.17 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 75.00% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.99% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.55.1742.7720.1912.4612.275.619.874.207.354.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News