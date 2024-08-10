Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajputana Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 10 2024
Sales decline 38.60% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Investment & Finance declined 22.22% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.60% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.57 -39 OPM %31.4329.82 -PBDT0.190.24 -21 PBT0.190.24 -21 NP0.140.18 -22

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

