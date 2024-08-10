Rajputana Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 38.60% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Rajputana Investment & Finance declined 22.22% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 38.60% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.350.5731.4329.820.190.240.190.240.140.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp