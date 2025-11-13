Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 90.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.76% to Rs 7282.79 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 90.36% to Rs 2420.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1271.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.76% to Rs 7282.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4928.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

