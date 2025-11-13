HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 159.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.48% to Rs 26.73 crore

Net profit of HB Estate Developers rose 159.18% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.48% to Rs 26.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26.7327.4130.1930.794.053.212.041.281.270.49

