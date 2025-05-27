Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 79.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.81% to Rs 90.05 crore

Net profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 79.80% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.81% to Rs 90.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.87% to Rs 7.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 329.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 274.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

90.0569.37329.74274.3911.8011.4010.5812.019.836.7930.3227.475.022.8612.9811.933.652.037.968.64

