JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 20.59% to Rs 787.52 crore

Net loss of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 29.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 32.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.59% to Rs 787.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 653.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.95% to Rs 52.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.66% to Rs 2264.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2535.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales787.52653.04 21 2264.812535.18 -11 OPM %16.3511.55 -17.8615.59 - PBDT42.2730.90 37 99.31148.39 -33 PBT19.8513.11 51 20.4873.59 -72 NP-29.5532.56 PL 52.3935.41 48

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

