Tracxn Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 4.04% to Rs 21.14 crore

Net loss of Tracxn Technologies reported to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.04% to Rs 21.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.05% to Rs 84.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.1420.32 4 84.4782.77 2 OPM %-3.833.35 -0.995.53 - PBDT0.771.94 -60 6.748.85 -24 PBT0.731.90 -62 6.638.68 -24 NP-7.581.43 PL -9.546.50 PL

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

