Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vadilal Industries declined 20.41% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 274.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.00% to Rs 150.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.02% to Rs 1238.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1125.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

