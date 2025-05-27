BITS consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of BITS rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.46% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.97% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

