Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 200.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 409.84% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.284.375.394.580.760.210.640.210.480.16

