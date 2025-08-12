RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 34.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 346.96 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 34.34% to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 346.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 336.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.346.96336.125.517.3816.6525.8114.8123.6510.8416.51

