Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 114.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.114.9897.9220.926.7821.272.3116.01-2.9214.35-2.95

