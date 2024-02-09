Rajya Sabha Engages in Crucial Discussions on Jammu and Kashmir Bills

The Rajya Sabha is currently engaged in the consideration and passage of three crucial bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir: the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Caste Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is designed to bring about amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000. Its primary objective is to introduce reservations for the Other Backward Classes in the Panchayats and Municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir, aligning the local body laws of the Union Territory with the Constitutional provisions. Additionally, the bill intends to transfer the authority to conduct local body polls from the Chief Electoral Officer to the State Election Commission of Jammu and Kashmir.

Concurrently, the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Caste Order (Amendment) Bill aims to incorporate the Valmiki community as a synonym of the Chura, Balmiki, Bhangi, and Mehtar communities.

Conversely, the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill seeks to include the Pahari community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir.

The deliberations on these three significant bills are presently underway in the Rajya Sabha, marking a pivotal moment in the legislative process addressing the social and political dynamics of Jammu and Kashmir.

