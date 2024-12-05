France's oldest prime minister serves shortest term: What happened?

French lawmakers voted to oust Prime Minister Michel Barnier and his cabinet on Wednesday through a no-confidence motion. The vote, passed by 331 members of the Assemblée Nationale, exceeded the 289 votes required and marked the first successful no-confidence motion in France in over six decades. At just three months, this makes Barnier the shortest-serving PM in the country and leaves France in political disarray, with no clear path forward for its budget amid heightened financial market concerns.

But how did things go from bad to worse in France? Here is a closer look at the events leading up to the far-right politician Barnier's ousting.

Who is Michel Barnier?

Michel Barnier, 73, is a seasoned politician with decades of experience in French and European politics. He has been a member of the far-right political party The Republicans since 2015.

Barnier is known as a pro-European and Gaullist conservative, a stance rooted in the political beliefs of Charles de Gaulle, the French Resistance leader during World War II. He has advocated stricter immigration controls from outside Europe, expanded prison capacity, and mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes.

He has previously served as minister of the environment, European affairs, foreign affairs, and agriculture, and gained international recognition as the European Union’s chief negotiator during Brexit in 2016.

In August 2021, he sought his party's nomination for the presidency of France in the 2022 election but finished third at The Republicans' congress. In September 2024, following a snap legislative election, President Emmanuel Macron appointed Barnier as prime minister, making him the oldest individual to assume the role under the Fifth Republic.

When sworn in, Barnier was seen as a stabilising figure in a country already in political upheaval after the snap polls. Macron’s Renaissance party and its allies had suffered heavy losses, leaving Parliament divided among competing factions and without a clear majority. However, Barnier’s term as prime minister was short-lived, as he struggled to navigate the fractured Parliament and faced mounting opposition.

2024 snap elections in France

The French president has the power to dissolve the National Assembly and call for snap elections under Article 12 of the French Constitution. President Emmanuel Macron exercised this power in June 2024 following his party's significant defeat in the European Parliament elections.

However, the gamble failed, with the left-wing coalition Nouveau Front Populaire (New Popular Front or NFP) securing the most seats with 182, followed by Macron’s centrist Ensemble alliance with 168 seats, and the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) obtaining 143 seats.

The fragmented Parliament necessitated complex coalition negotiations, leading to Macron appointing Barnier as prime minister to lead a minority government.

Barnier’s controversial budget proposal

Barnier’s proposed budget, which included significant spending cuts and tax increases to address a projected deficit exceeding six per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), faced strong opposition from both far-right and left-wing factions.

He invoked Article 49.3 of the French Constitution, allowing him to bypass Parliament to pass budget legislation. While intended as a decisive move to tackle France’s soaring deficit and debt, this action catalysed the National Assembly’s no-confidence motion, leading to his government’s collapse.

Who put forward the no-confidence motion?

The no-confidence motion was introduced by an unexpected alliance between the far-right National Rally (RN), led by Marine Le Pen, and the left-wing coalition NFP. This rare collaboration of ideological opposites underscores the fractured nature of French politics.

What’s next for France?

Barnier is expected to remain in a caretaker role until Macron appoints a new prime minister, but the process could take weeks. His resignation marks the end of a tumultuous tenure as France’s shortest-serving prime minister in over six decades.

The Elysee Palace announced that Macron would address the nation on Thursday evening to outline the next steps for Parliament.

The government’s collapse comes as France grapples with a growing budget deficit and debt levels that exceed European Union norms, compounded by two years of stagnant economic growth. Internationally, France’s leadership is also under strain. The election of Donald Trump in the United States and Germany’s internal political struggles have weakened the European Union’s cohesion, potentially threatening France’s strong support for Ukraine.

For Macron, the failed gamble of calling a snap election represents a significant blow to his authority.