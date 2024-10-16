Volumes spurt at Vedant Fashions Ltd counter

Vedant Fashions Ltd registered volume of 4.72 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 39.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12024 shares Indigo Paints Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, BEML Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vedant Fashions Ltd registered volume of 4.72 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 39.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12024 shares. The stock rose 0.27% to Rs.1,330.95. Volumes stood at 6322 shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 69912 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17722 shares. The stock increased 4.80% to Rs.1,577.35. Volumes stood at 9609 shares in the last session.

G R Infraprojects Ltd recorded volume of 10712 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3360 shares. The stock gained 1.58% to Rs.1,647.60. Volumes stood at 1384 shares in the last session.

BEML Ltd notched up volume of 43315 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14990 shares. The stock rose 4.39% to Rs.3,882.95. Volumes stood at 19647 shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd notched up volume of 42195 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15730 shares. The stock rose 8.42% to Rs.757.00. Volumes stood at 5469 shares in the last session.

