Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 16.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.90% to Rs 2119.04 croreNet profit of Ircon International rose 16.25% to Rs 100.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.90% to Rs 2119.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2612.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2119.042612.86 -19 OPM %7.455.05 -PBDT176.27162.34 9 PBT134.69131.82 2 NP100.6686.59 16
