Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 16.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 16.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 18.90% to Rs 2119.04 crore

Net profit of Ircon International rose 16.25% to Rs 100.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.90% to Rs 2119.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2612.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2119.042612.86 -19 OPM %7.455.05 -PBDT176.27162.34 9 PBT134.69131.82 2 NP100.6686.59 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 286.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 14.19% in the December 2025 quarter

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 28.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story