Ganges Securities consolidated net profit rises 82.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Ganges Securities rose 82.50% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.20% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.2413.1019.8411.452.421.622.201.431.460.80

