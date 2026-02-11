Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganges Securities consolidated net profit rises 82.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Ganges Securities consolidated net profit rises 82.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 14.20% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net profit of Ganges Securities rose 82.50% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.20% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.2413.10 -14 OPM %19.8411.45 -PBDT2.421.62 49 PBT2.201.43 54 NP1.460.80 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Megri Soft consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 16.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Pioneer Investcorp consolidated net profit rises 286.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 14.19% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story