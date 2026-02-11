Ganges Securities consolidated net profit rises 82.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.20% to Rs 11.24 croreNet profit of Ganges Securities rose 82.50% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.20% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.2413.10 -14 OPM %19.8411.45 -PBDT2.421.62 49 PBT2.201.43 54 NP1.460.80 83
