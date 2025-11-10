Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR stays range bound in opening trades

INR stays range bound in opening trades

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee continues to stay range bound amid tepid moves in opening trades on Monday as dollar stays flat after retreating well under 100 mark. Rising international crude oil prices are also weighing on rupee although positive local equities could limit downside in the counter. INR opened at Rs 88.64 per dollar and slipped to a low of 88.69 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee slipped 2 paise to 88.65 against the US dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex hit an intraday low of 82,670.95 amid persistent foreign outflows and a cautious global mood after the release of weak U.S. labor market data. With a bout of short-covering and hopes of progress in India-U.S. trade talks helping spur buying at lower levels, the Sensex eventually ended the session down 94.73 points, or 0.11 percent, at 83,216.28.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nykaa climbs after reporting three-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 34 cr

Ram Ratna Wires jumps as Bhiwadi Plant gets approval under RIPS-2024

India needs more financial sector reform to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, notes WB's FSA report

U.S. Markets Steady as Shutdown Hopes Lift Sentiment

Shipping Corp tanks as Q2 PAT slides 35% YoY to Rs 189 cr

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story