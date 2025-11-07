Ram Ratna Wires receives approval under RIPS-2024 for its Bhiwadi plant

Ram Ratna Wires announced that its Bhiwadi plant has been approved under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024). This approval entitles the company to receive Turnover Linked Incentive of 1.32% (in % of EFCI), along with Electricity Duty Exemption for 7 years and 25% Stamp Duty Reimbursement.

The Bhiwadi facility is expected to become a major growth driver for the company, strengthening Ram Ratna Wires' manufacturing capabilities and enabling us to serve high-demand markets more efficiently. With an approved Eligible Fixed Capital Investment (EFCI) of Rs 186.77 crore under RIPS-2024, the plant will benefit from fiscal incentives that enhance operational efficiency and cost competitiveness, contributing to profitability and reinforcing our leadership position in the industry.