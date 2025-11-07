Ram Ratna Wires receives approval under RIPS-2024 for its Bhiwadi plant

Ram Ratna Wires announced that its Bhiwadi plant has been approved under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024). This approval entitles the company to receive Turnover Linked Incentive of 1.32% (in % of EFCI), along with Electricity Duty Exemption for 7 years and 25% Stamp Duty Reimbursement.
The Bhiwadi facility is expected to become a major growth driver for the company, strengthening Ram Ratna Wires' manufacturing capabilities and enabling us to serve high-demand markets more efficiently. With an approved Eligible Fixed Capital Investment (EFCI) of Rs 186.77 crore under RIPS-2024, the plant will benefit from fiscal incentives that enhance operational efficiency and cost competitiveness, contributing to profitability and reinforcing our leadership position in the industry.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app