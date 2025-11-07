Zydus receives USFDA tentative approval for Olaparib tablets

Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Olaparib Tablets, 100 mg and 150 mg (USRLD: Lynparza Tablets, 100 mg and 150 mg).

Olaparib is indicated for treatment of certain types of ovarian, breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancers in patients who have specific genetic mutations (specifically in the BRCA gene or other homologous recombination repair [HRR] genes).

Olaparib tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, SEZ. Olaparib tablets had annual sales of USD 1,379.4 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Sept-2025).

