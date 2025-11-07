Lemon Tree Hotels launches new property in Thiruvananthapuram

Lemon Tree Hotels launched its latest managed property, Lemon Tree Premier, Thiruvananthapuram.

This launch marks another milestone in the brand's expansion across southern India and further reinforces its presence in Kerala, where it has five operational properties.

The hotel is located in Thiruvananthapuram, also known as Trivandrum, the capital city of Kerala. On the southwest coast of India, along the Arabian Sea coast, the city has a rich history, dating back to ancient times, and it serves as an important cultural, political, and educational centre in Kerala. It is famous for its rich cultural heritage, iconic Padmanabhaswamy Temple, and scenic beaches like Kovalam. It's also a growing IT hub with Technopark and home to renowned educational and research institutions, blending tradition with modernity.