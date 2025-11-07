Virtuoso Optoelectronics allots 5.86 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Virtuoso Optoelectronics has allotted 5,86,081 equity shares on conversion of 5,86,081 warrants to Malabar India Fund (non-promoter) on 07 November 2025. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 3,09,53,958 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Further, the post allotment shareholding of Malabar India Fund has increased from 2.89% to 4.73% of the total issued capital of Virtuoso Optoelectronics.

