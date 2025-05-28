Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Rama Petrochemicals reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 88.89% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.040 0 0.090.81 -89 OPM %-950.000 --1477.78-132.10 - PBDT-1.820 0 -6.81-1.65 -313 PBT-1.83-0.01 -18200 -6.83-1.67 -309 NP-1.83-0.01 -18200 -6.83-0.41 -1566

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 16.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Avro India standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the March 2025 quarter

P R Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alacrity Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story