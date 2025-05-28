JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 16.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 1897.62 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement rose 16.90% to Rs 183.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 1897.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1780.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.58% to Rs 299.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 471.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 6192.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6788.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1897.621780.856192.626788.4718.5118.8813.9515.49330.14317.87729.22969.55253.48250.00429.80723.60183.54157.01299.25471.82

