Rama Phosphates reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.66 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales rise 54.62% to Rs 179.62 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates reported to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 29.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 54.62% to Rs 179.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 116.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales179.62116.17 55 OPM %5.62-27.90 -PBDT7.15-35.26 LP PBT5.07-37.52 LP NP3.66-29.74 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

