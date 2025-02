Goodyear India standalone net profit declines 56.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.82% to Rs 631.72 crore

Net profit of Goodyear India declined 56.63% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 21.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 631.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 591.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.631.72591.403.776.7327.0443.9613.2730.119.4821.86

