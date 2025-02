Sigma Solve consolidated net profit declines 7.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 19.58 crore

Net profit of Sigma Solve declined 7.84% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 19.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.5816.2430.6436.456.116.235.845.914.234.59

