Rama Steel Tubes allots 7.77 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Rama Steel Tubes has allotted 7,77,77,778 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 11.25 per share (including a premium of Rs 10.25) per equity share to allottee on a preferential basis.

Consequent to the said allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 163,60,40,979/- divided into 163,60,40,979 equity shares of face value Rs. 1 each.

