Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 10.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.68% to Rs 216.64 crore

Net profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 10.04% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.68% to Rs 216.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 312.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.216.64312.525.275.169.1410.997.419.576.367.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp