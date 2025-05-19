Rama Vision standalone net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.05% to Rs 29.63 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision declined 39.33% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.05% to Rs 29.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.52% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.13% to Rs 113.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

29.6322.96113.8789.574.968.846.387.281.131.605.515.410.711.203.824.600.540.892.833.39

