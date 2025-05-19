Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 14.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 910.60 croreNet profit of Zydus Wellness rose 14.37% to Rs 171.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 150.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 778.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.97% to Rs 346.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 266.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 2691.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2315.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
