Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 356.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Resonance Specialities rose 356.72% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.92% to Rs 24.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 121.21% to Rs 6.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.71% to Rs 77.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

