Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 78.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 17.74% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision rose 78.00% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.46% to Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 89.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.9619.50 18 89.5781.86 9 OPM %8.845.54 -7.285.68 - PBDT1.600.83 93 5.413.89 39 PBT1.200.72 67 4.603.47 33 NP0.890.50 78 3.392.54 33

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

