Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 526.52 crore

Net Loss of Thirumalai Chemicals reported to Rs 20.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 526.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 430.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 38.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 89.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 2083.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2132.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales526.52430.93 22 2083.132132.24 -2 OPM %0.72-0.16 -2.458.73 - PBDT-2.163.17 PL 28.65185.09 -85 PBT-18.69-12.80 -46 -34.55129.41 PL NP-20.47-12.84 -59 -38.7989.83 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.97 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Basic materials stocks slide

Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 850.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Basic materials shares gain

Privi Speciality Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GP Wind Jangi Pvt standalone net profit declines 30.54% in the March 2024 quarter

JM Financial Home Loans standalone net profit declines 39.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Summit Digitel Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 727.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 212.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Australia Market rises 0.35%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story