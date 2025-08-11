U. H. Zaveri standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.63% to Rs 5.60 crore

Net profit of U. H. Zaveri declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.63% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.605.510.542.900.030.170.030.170.020.13

