Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 30.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales decline 17.72% to Rs 55.34 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills rose 30.91% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 55.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales55.3467.26 -18 OPM %6.875.74 -PBDT2.632.65 -1 PBT1.031.02 1 NP0.720.55 31

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

