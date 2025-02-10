Ramco Systems appoints Alaga Raja on board of Ramco Systems FZ LLC, UAE

Ramco Systems is appointing Alaga Raja to the Board of its subsidiary, Ramco Systems FZ LLC, UAE (Ramco Systems Dubai), reinforcing its strategic expansion in the Middle East. With over 35 years of experience in the field of Banking & Finance, Alaga Raja brings deep market insights to drive growth and enhance regional engagement. He previously held leadership roles at Doha Bank, Bank Muscat, and National Bank of Oman, with his last held position as the Country Head, UAE of Doha Bank.

The Middle East is witnessing rapid advancements across aviation, banking, financial services, and enterprise solutions, with increasing investments in airports, airline fleets, and MRO services. As businesses undergo digital transformation, the demand for innovative Aviation MRO, Payroll, ERP, and Logistics solutions continues to rise.

Ramco's commitment to the region includes expanding partnerships and onboarding senior leadership to accelerate growth

