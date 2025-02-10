Renaissance Global receives order worth USD 1.56 million

For supply of lab-grown diamond jewellery

Renaissance Global announced a significant order valued at USD 1.56 million (Rs 13.70 crore) for supply of 63,250 pieces of fast-moving lab-grown diamond fashion jewellery from the largest U.S.-based retailer.

The order highlights RGL's growing strength in the lab-grown diamond jewellery category, particularly in the fashion jewellery segment, which is characterized by accessible designs, quick turnover, and wide consumer appeal. Designed for top-of-the-counter displays, these pieces combine cutting-edge trends with affordability and sustainability, aligning with the evolving preferences of modern consumers.

