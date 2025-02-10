Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Renaissance Global receives order worth USD 1.56 million

Renaissance Global receives order worth USD 1.56 million

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For supply of lab-grown diamond jewellery

Renaissance Global announced a significant order valued at USD 1.56 million (Rs 13.70 crore) for supply of 63,250 pieces of fast-moving lab-grown diamond fashion jewellery from the largest U.S.-based retailer.

The order highlights RGL's growing strength in the lab-grown diamond jewellery category, particularly in the fashion jewellery segment, which is characterized by accessible designs, quick turnover, and wide consumer appeal. Designed for top-of-the-counter displays, these pieces combine cutting-edge trends with affordability and sustainability, aligning with the evolving preferences of modern consumers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gillette India Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 126 cr; declares dividend of Rs 65/share

Varun Beverages posts 36% YoY rise in Q3 PAT; EBITDA margin at 15.7%

Swiggy drops 21% in five days, slips below IPO price

NGL Fine Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story