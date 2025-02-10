Tilaknagar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Electronics Mart India Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2025.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd crashed 19.99% to Rs 293.4 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84473 shares in the past one month.

Electronics Mart India Ltd tumbled 8.70% to Rs 141.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24606 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd lost 7.05% to Rs 1654.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45112 shares in the past one month.

Orchid Pharma Ltd fell 6.95% to Rs 1306.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13973 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd shed 6.94% to Rs 109.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

