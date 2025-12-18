Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems bags contract from US-based aviation services company 'Powerhouse Engines'

Ramco Systems bags contract from US-based aviation services company 'Powerhouse Engines'

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems Corporation, USA (RSC), a subsidiary of Ramco Systems Limited, announced that it will implement its next-gen Aviation Software at Powerhouse Engines, a South Florida based- aviation services company specializing in jet engine leasing, trading, and MRO for CFM56 family engines. Ramco's advanced software solution will provide complete lifecycle coverage for Powerhouse's engine MRO operations, empowering the aviation services provider to optimize resource utilization and leverage actionable insights for informed decision-making.

By implementing Ramco Aviation Software, Powerhouse is laying the foundation for accelerated growth while maintaining operational excellence. Through the adoption of an integrated suite of modules for Engineering & CAMO (including configuration management, AD and SB management, task card management and maintenance planning) Engine and Shop Maintenance, MRO Contracting, Finance, and Quality, Powerhouse will gain comprehensive visibility and seamless integration across key functions. This strategic initiative will enable Powerhouse to strengthen inventory management, purchasing, and cost tracking, while streamlining subcontracting and third-party repair processes to enhance overall MRO efficiency.

Further reinforcing this transformation, Powerhouse will leverage Ramco's advanced digital solutions, such as Ramco's Anywhere mobile applications, Hubs, and BInGO dashboards, to transition toward paperless operations. These tools will provide real-time tracking of parts, inventory, repair orders, purchase orders, and repair tags, thereby improving process efficiency and accelerating engine overhaul and maintenance workflows. Through these measures, Powerhouse is positioning itself as a leader in adopting technology-driven practices that set new benchmarks for agility and precision in the aviation industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Market extend losses for the 4th day; Nifty settles below 25,850 mark

Max Healthcare Institute to set up 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune

Wendt India infuses Euro 1.1 million into German subsidiary

Home First Finance Company India allots 28,601 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story