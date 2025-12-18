Ramco Systems bags contract from US-based aviation services company 'Powerhouse Engines'

Enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems Corporation, USA (RSC), a subsidiary of Ramco Systems Limited, announced that it will implement its next-gen Aviation Software at Powerhouse Engines, a South Florida based- aviation services company specializing in jet engine leasing, trading, and MRO for CFM56 family engines. Ramco's advanced software solution will provide complete lifecycle coverage for Powerhouse's engine MRO operations, empowering the aviation services provider to optimize resource utilization and leverage actionable insights for informed decision-making.

By implementing Ramco Aviation Software, Powerhouse is laying the foundation for accelerated growth while maintaining operational excellence. Through the adoption of an integrated suite of modules for Engineering & CAMO (including configuration management, AD and SB management, task card management and maintenance planning) Engine and Shop Maintenance, MRO Contracting, Finance, and Quality, Powerhouse will gain comprehensive visibility and seamless integration across key functions. This strategic initiative will enable Powerhouse to strengthen inventory management, purchasing, and cost tracking, while streamlining subcontracting and third-party repair processes to enhance overall MRO efficiency.