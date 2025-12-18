Nifty December futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Infosys and InterGlobe Aviation were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 25,882.20, a premium of 66.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,815.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 3 points or 0.01% to 25,815.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.32% to 9.71.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and InterGlobe Aviation were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.

