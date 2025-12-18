Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wendt India infuses Euro 1.1 million into German subsidiary

Wendt India infuses Euro 1.1 million into German subsidiary

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Wendt India said that it has infused capital into its wholly owned subsidiary, Wendt GmbH to meet fixed costs and to support ongoing operational requirements.

Germany-based Wendt GmbH engaged in the distribution of grinding and polishing machines and abrasives, as well as the trade in industrial supplies of all kinds and the associated customer care.

The company infused Euro 1.1 million in Germany-based subsidiary by way of subscription of the ordinary shares. Earlier on 8 July 2025, the company had incorporated Wendt GmbH with an initial equity capital subscription of Euro 0.55 million.

Wendt India is engaged in manufacturing, selling and servicing of super abrasives, high precision grinding, honing, special purpose machines and high precision components.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 74.7% to Rs 2.70 crore despite of 2% increase in net sales to Rs 56.17 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter rose 0.21% to settle at Rs 8,049.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Home First Finance Company India allots 28,601 equity shares under ESOP

Market extend losses for the 4th day; Nifty settles below 25,850 mark

Fabtech Tech Cleanrooms surges after board OKs to incorporate subsidiary in UAE

CFF Fluid Control gains on Rs 5-cr Indian Navy order

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story