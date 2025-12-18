Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Healthcare Institute to set up 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune

Max Healthcare Institute to set up 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune

Dec 18 2025
Max Healthcare Institute announced its entry into Pune with a 450-beds super speciality hospital, involving an investment of over Rs 1000 crore.

The state-of-the-art facility, situated in Yerawada, Puneone of the city's prime and centrally located areas, is expected to be commissioned over the next 3 years. The hospital, will mark Max Healthcare's fourth facility in Western India, further strengthening Max Healthcare's presence in Maharashtra.

The transaction involves staggered acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Yerawada Properties (YPPL), Pune and further development of the hospital over the course of next 3 years.

Dec 18 2025

