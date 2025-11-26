Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Systems clinches multiple wins at HR Vendors of the Year Awards

Ramco Systems clinches multiple wins at HR Vendors of the Year Awards

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Ramco Systems announced its latest triumph at the HR Vendors of the Year 2025, held in Malaysia and Singapore, where it secured 2 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze in the Best Payroll Software and Best Payroll Outsourcing Partner categories. These wins reaffirm Ramco's commitment to transforming payroll operations through cutting-edge technology and delivering measurable business impact for enterprises worldwide.

Organized by the Human Resources magazine and adjudicated by industry leaders, the HR Vendors of the Year Awards are among Asia's most prestigious recognitions for HR solution providers. Ramco's success this year reflects its relentless focus on innovation and customer centricity.

At the heart of this achievement is Ramco Payce, its next-generation payroll software designed to deliver a touchless, future-ready payroll experience. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Payce automates manual tasks, ensuring speed, accuracy, and compliance.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

