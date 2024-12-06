Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd up for third straight session

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6988.5, up 7.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.09% in last one year as compared to a 18.25% jump in NIFTY and a 17.83% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24731.25, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 146.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

