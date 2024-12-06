Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6988.5, up 7.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.09% in last one year as compared to a 18.25% jump in NIFTY and a 17.83% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6988.5, up 7.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 24715.95. The Sensex is at 81843.38, up 0.09%. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd has gained around 8.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24731.25, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7052, up 8.39% on the day. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is up 111.09% in last one year as compared to a 18.25% jump in NIFTY and a 17.83% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 146.65 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

