Sarda Proteins standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sarda Proteins rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2305.00% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

