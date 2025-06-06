Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI projects CPI inflation for current financial year at 3.7%

RBI projects CPI inflation for current financial year at 3.7%

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated today that outlook for inflation points towards benign prices across major constituents. The record wheat production and higher production of key pulses in the Rabi crop season should ensure adequate supply of key food items. Going forward, the likely above normal monsoon along with its early onset augurs well for Kharif crop prospects. Reflecting this, inflation expectations are showing a moderating trend, more so for the rural households. The central bank noted that most projections point towards continued moderation in the prices of key commodities, including crude oil. Notwithstanding these favourable prognoses, we need to remain watchful of weather-related uncertainties and still evolving tariff related concerns with their attendant impact on global commodity prices. Taking all these factors into consideration, and assuming a normal monsoon, CPI inflation for the financial year 2025-26 is now projected at 3.7 per cent, with Q1 at 2.9 per cent; Q2 at 3.4 per cent; Q3 at 3.9 per cent; and Q4 at 4.4 per cent. The risks are evenly balanced.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

