Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rise in repatriation of funds is a sign of a mature market, says RBI Guv on moderation of net FDI

Rise in repatriation of funds is a sign of a mature market, says RBI Guv on moderation of net FDI

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) moderated, RBI governor noted in his monetary policy speech. Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday that India continues to remain an attractive investment destination and rise in repatriation of funds is a sign of a mature market where foreign investors can enter and exit smoothly. It is germane to point out that this moderation is on account of a rise in repatriation in net outward FDI while gross FDI actually increased by 14 per cent, he stated. In 2024-25, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) to India dropped sharply to 1.7 billion US$, as foreign portfolio investors booked profits in equities, he further noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Strong macroeconomic fundamentals and benign inflation outlook provide space to monetary policy to support growth says RBI Governor

RBI projects CPI inflation for current financial year at 3.7%

Prime Minister outlines key projects worth Rs 46,000 crores for enhanced connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir

Max Estates gains after board approves related party transaction with ASLL

Hawkins Cookers' fourth factory in Uttar Pradesh commences commercial production

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story