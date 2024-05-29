Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 94.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 581.19 croreNet profit of Ramky Infrastructure declined 94.67% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1077.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 581.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 576.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 73.01% to Rs 307.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1140.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 2160.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1705.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News