Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 94.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 581.19 crore

Net profit of Ramky Infrastructure declined 94.67% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1077.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 581.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 576.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.01% to Rs 307.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1140.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.71% to Rs 2160.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1705.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales581.19576.43 1 2160.521705.13 27 OPM %16.4316.57 -23.6119.83 - PBDT110.2230.79 258 511.81136.56 275 PBT97.4019.50 399 463.4394.77 389 NP57.361077.08 -95 307.791140.56 -73

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

